Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $25.54 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

