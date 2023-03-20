Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Sells $484,300.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $484,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $555,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

