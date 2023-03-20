Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,005 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

