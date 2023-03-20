400 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $76.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

