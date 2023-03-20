MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $38,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 280.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,676 shares of company stock worth $18,980,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.