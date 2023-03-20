BNB (BNB) Tops One Day Volume of $699.02 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $338.82 or 0.01199974 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $53.50 billion and $699.02 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,891,027 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,891,081.23860773 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 335.90101631 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1216 active market(s) with $619,651,202.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

