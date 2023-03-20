Nblh (NBLH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,873.64

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00356334 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,286.09 or 0.25899585 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

