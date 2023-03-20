Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2023 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DIN stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

