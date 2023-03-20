Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2023 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

3/14/2023 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2023 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

2/27/2023 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2023 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2023 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.71 million, a P/E ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 728.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 547.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 694,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

