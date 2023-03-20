Astar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.06 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $107.06 million and $12.16 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astar has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00356334 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,286.09 or 0.25899585 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

