DeltaFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,318.19 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $16,318.19 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

