McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

