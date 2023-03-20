Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $620,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

