Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 762 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $237.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

