iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $264.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $301.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

