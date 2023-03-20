Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.6 %

BJUN opened at $31.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.