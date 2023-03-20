Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $9,597,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280,658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $4,706,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235,707 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 366,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 158,981 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

