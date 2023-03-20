Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $675,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.92. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

