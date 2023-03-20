Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $12,424.50 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $12,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,113.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $136.54 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.