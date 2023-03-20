Todd J. Stein Purchases 1,348 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOKGet Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $13,102.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 830,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,036.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of SPOK opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Spok by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 161,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Spok by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Spok

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.