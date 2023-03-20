Todd J. Stein Purchases 1,348 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $13,102.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 830,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,036.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of SPOK opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Spok by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 161,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Spok by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

SPOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

