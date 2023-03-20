Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $13,720.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 686 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $13,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,060,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,206,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $523.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

