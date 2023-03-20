William G. Martin Acquires 1,000 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) Director William G. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

