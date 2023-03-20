Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $15,168.32 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $15,168.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 868 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $16,552.76.

On Monday, March 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73.

On Monday, December 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 839 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $23,248.69.

Shares of RUN opened at $17.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $36,589,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Sunrun by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $26,262,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

