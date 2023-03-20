Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $16,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,354.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of PINE opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $20.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 123,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
