Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $16,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,354.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PINE opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $20.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 123,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.