Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Acquires $16,500.00 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lipocine Trading Up 2.7 %

LPCN opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Lipocine Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

