Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells $16,170.15 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $16,170.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,337.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.
