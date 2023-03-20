Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Acquires 343 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,050.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.24.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.