Kevin Rendino Acquires 4,469 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $22,210.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 636,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,763.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Kevin Rendino bought 1,233 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $6,473.25.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Kevin Rendino acquired 21,372 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $110,920.68.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TURN opened at $4.92 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

