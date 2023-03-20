Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 3,161 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.