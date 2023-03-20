Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $145.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

