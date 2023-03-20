CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

