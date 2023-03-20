Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes $847,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 305.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nucor by 268.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,316 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $144.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

