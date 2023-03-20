Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 98,041 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $57.79 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

