Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.9 %

ADM stock opened at $74.26 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

