Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.15. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

