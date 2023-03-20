Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $19.71 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,229 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

