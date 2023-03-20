Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 85,018 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 703.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,018 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $171.23 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

