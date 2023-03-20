Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $992,698.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,413.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Mcconnon purchased 84,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $3,762,997.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 441,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,925.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $992,698.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,413.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,388 in the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,396.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

