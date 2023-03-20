Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 379.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $393.17 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.50 and its 200 day moving average is $391.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.