Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,463 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,060,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,980,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,031.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 148,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $133.48 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $171.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.