Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 37,066 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 314.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $84.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

