Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $120,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.