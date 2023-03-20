Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. American National Bank increased its position in Workday by 6,609.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 234,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,012,000 after purchasing an additional 524,701 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $188.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.72.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

