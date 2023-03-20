Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.53 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

