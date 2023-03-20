Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $231.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

