Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 5,292 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 182,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 130,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $10.60 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.