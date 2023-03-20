Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 464,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 98,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

MAV stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.98.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

