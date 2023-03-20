Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ares Capital by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,890,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,918,000 after acquiring an additional 123,264 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

