Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Silgan were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Down 1.4 %

SLGN stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.