Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

